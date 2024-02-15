UBS Group AG Acquires 164,815 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.20% of Extra Space Storage worth $50,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 21.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 155,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after buying an additional 27,744 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 997,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,224,000 after buying an additional 550,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 360,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,817,000 after buying an additional 153,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average of $132.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

