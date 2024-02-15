UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

UBS Group AG grew its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 1,500.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,442,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290,309 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in XPeng were worth $44,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 77.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 20,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth $8,038,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

