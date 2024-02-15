UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $43,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,760,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,260,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,801,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,838,000 after buying an additional 21,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,698,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,423,000 after buying an additional 161,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,523,000 after buying an additional 52,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,011,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $209.07 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $288.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Barclays upped their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBAC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,810 shares of company stock worth $31,529,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.