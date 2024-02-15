UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,267 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.22% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $44,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,845,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,476,000 after purchasing an additional 235,262 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 245,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 172,623 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,238,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DSI opened at $95.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.63. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.