UBS Group AG Sells 150,655 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,655 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.41% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $45,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.54 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

