UBS Group Trims Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Target Price to $150.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC traded down $5.45 on Thursday, hitting $117.99. The stock had a trading volume of 906,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,081. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.72.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Generac will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Generac by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

