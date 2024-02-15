Udemy’s (UDMY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UDMY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Get Udemy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UDMY

Udemy Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Udemy

UDMY stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. Udemy has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Hirschman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,710,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,208,908.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Hirschman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,921 shares of company stock worth $1,535,619. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Udemy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 58.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Udemy

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.