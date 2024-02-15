UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Short Interest Up 25.1% in January

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 949,200 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 758,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.00. 51,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,765. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.93. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.41.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $799,261,000 after buying an additional 145,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

