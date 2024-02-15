UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 215,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on UFPT shares. KeyCorp began coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,775 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $480,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,489,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 24,325 shares of company stock worth $4,368,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $185.58 on Thursday. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $103.64 and a 12-month high of $205.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.04 and its 200-day moving average is $165.74.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Articles

