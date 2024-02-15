Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Short Interest Up 22.7% in January

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 949,800 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 773,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $133,073.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,871.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ultra Clean news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $112,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,517.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $133,073.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,147 shares in the company, valued at $429,871.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,609 shares of company stock valued at $342,943. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 813.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $44.89.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

