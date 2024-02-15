Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,766,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,207 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.07% of Under Armour worth $32,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after buying an additional 2,128,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,497,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,346 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,478,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,169,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,856 shares in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 754,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

