Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

UNB opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 18.38%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNB. State Street Corp grew its position in Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 244.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

