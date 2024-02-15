Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.67.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $250.11 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $251.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.29.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,743,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 14,793 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

