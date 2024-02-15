Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.82

Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 72140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Unisys Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $536.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unisys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unisys by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,758,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,485,000 after buying an additional 45,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unisys by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,795,000 after buying an additional 433,475 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unisys by 28.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,047,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after buying an additional 1,125,893 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Unisys by 0.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,090,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after buying an additional 26,322 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Unisys by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,460,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 71,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

Featured Stories

