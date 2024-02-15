Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unitil had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Unitil Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of UTL stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.82. 1,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,161. The stock has a market cap of $802.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54. Unitil has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $60.59.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Unitil in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unitil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Unitil by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Unitil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unitil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Unitil by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.