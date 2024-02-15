Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Update

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Universal Electronics Trading Down 1.8 %

Universal Electronics stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,958. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $110.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on UEIC shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Universal Electronics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Electronics

In other news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 9,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $70,590.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,422,197 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,145.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 72,625 shares of company stock worth $547,625. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Electronics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 31.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 65.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

