Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Given Neutral Rating at Alliance Global Partners

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.90% from the stock’s current price.

Upexi Stock Down 34.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPXI traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Upexi has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Upexi had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Allan Marshall acquired 90,001 shares of Upexi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $84,600.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,754,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,073.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought 117,678 shares of company stock valued at $109,023 in the last ninety days. 41.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upexi during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upexi during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upexi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upexi during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upexi during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

