Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $26.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $26.46 on Friday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $72.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.11.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $102,402.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,392.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $34,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,277 shares in the company, valued at $798,315.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $102,402.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,392.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,751 shares of company stock worth $2,982,678. 18.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,856,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,676,000 after buying an additional 87,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Upstart by 65.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,652,000 after buying an additional 758,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 39.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,444,000 after buying an additional 407,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Upstart by 36.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

