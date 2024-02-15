Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Uranium Royalty from $6.20 to $6.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.
Shares of UROY stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.06 million, a P/E ratio of 145.50 and a beta of 1.43. Uranium Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.
Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uranium Royalty will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.
