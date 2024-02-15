Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Uranium Royalty from $6.20 to $6.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Uranium Royalty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UROY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 272.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 124,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UROY stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.06 million, a P/E ratio of 145.50 and a beta of 1.43. Uranium Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uranium Royalty will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.