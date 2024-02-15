Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Short Interest Update

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $43.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 16,917.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 204,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

