US Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sachem Capital were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SACH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after buying an additional 904,782 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Sachem Capital by 403.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 353,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 282,901 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the third quarter valued at about $706,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 276.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 107,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.53. 91,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,315. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54. Sachem Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $160.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Sachem Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.65%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

