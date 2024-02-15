US Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,469 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XVV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $785,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

XVV traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.41. 19,975 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $201.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

