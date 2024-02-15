US Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

US Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,088 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.94. 617,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,944. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

