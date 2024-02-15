US Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.29 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.6% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,315,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,165,566. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

