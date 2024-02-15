US Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

US Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,118,000 after acquiring an additional 110,594 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.25. 1,076,760 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.