US Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for approximately 3.4% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,357,000 after purchasing an additional 262,194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,026,000 after purchasing an additional 266,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,055,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,393,000 after buying an additional 191,273 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,727,000 after buying an additional 24,137 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.98. 621,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,488. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.31. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

