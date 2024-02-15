Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Major Shareholder Series R. Of Um Partners, Llc Sells 1,035 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Series R. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $19,696.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,803.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Utz Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $18.64 on Thursday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTZ. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 87.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

