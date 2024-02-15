Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Mossytree Inc. Sells 12,500 Shares

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $115,750.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $66,674.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $66,970.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $66,378.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $37,850.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $39,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 10,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $81,000.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $39,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $39,050.00.

Vacasa Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $210.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.90. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vacasa by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Vacasa by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 36.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

