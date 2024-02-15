Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells $66,674.00 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $66,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,098.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $115,500.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $115,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $66,970.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $66,378.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $37,850.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $39,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 10,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $81,000.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $39,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $39,050.00.

Vacasa Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VCSA stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. Vacasa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $210.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the second quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the second quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vacasa by 228.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 69,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

