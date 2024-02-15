Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. 1,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 244,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Vaccitech Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $97.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccitech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccitech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccitech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

