Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 195.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,609,000 after buying an additional 96,220 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 169,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 4,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 282.9% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $142.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,134. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.64.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

