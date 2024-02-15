VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,931,171 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 240% from the previous session’s volume of 1,157,089 shares.The stock last traded at $24.54 and had previously closed at $24.78.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66.

Institutional Trading of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

