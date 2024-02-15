VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 4.3% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS MOAT traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,574 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.