Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 834,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 447% from the previous session’s volume of 152,523 shares.The stock last traded at $191.93 and had previously closed at $195.36.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.57 and its 200 day moving average is $188.27.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,614,000 after purchasing an additional 781,940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after buying an additional 353,453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,649,000 after buying an additional 110,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 436,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,399,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

