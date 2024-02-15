Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Position Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,495 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $160,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after acquiring an additional 211,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,079,000 after acquiring an additional 193,871 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40,640 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $279.49. 66,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,975. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $182.31 and a 12 month high of $283.80.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

