Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Up 21.2% in January

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $227.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $173.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.26.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.9112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

