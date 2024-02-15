Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $148,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.99. 1,827,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $250.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

