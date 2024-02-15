Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.22

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 1899978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veradigm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,803,000 after buying an additional 39,210 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Veradigm by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Veradigm by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,794 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

