Verge Market Capitalization Hits $61.60 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Verge has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $61.60 million and $2.98 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,365.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.00 or 0.00515600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00133818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00051239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00242098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00155082 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000444 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.