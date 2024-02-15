Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Short Interest Up 44.8% in January

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 503,500 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the January 15th total of 347,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EVTL opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Vertical Aerospace has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.35.
Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertical Aerospace will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
About Vertical Aerospace
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
