VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.46% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCRD traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 219. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.0627 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

