Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIPS opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Articles

