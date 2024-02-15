Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vir Biotechnology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.76) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

VIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

VIR stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $29.17.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 103,246 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 228,634 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,958,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after buying an additional 1,816,070 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

