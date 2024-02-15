Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,100 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 15th total of 284,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Insider Activity at Virco Mfg.
In related news, VP Patricia Levine Quinones sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $44,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,401.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $52,472. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virco Mfg.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRC. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 117,662 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 925,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 59,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 39,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 36,204 shares in the last quarter. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Virco Mfg. Stock Performance
Virco Mfg. stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $157.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.72.
Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $84.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Virco Mfg. Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.62%.
Virco Mfg. Company Profile
Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.
Featured Stories
