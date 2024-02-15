Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the January 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ZTR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.24. 27,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,485. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTR. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 299,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 221,928 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 21,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

