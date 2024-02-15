Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VOD opened at $8.30 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

