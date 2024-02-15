Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,268 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 1.50% of Voya Financial worth $103,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,624,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 89,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after acquiring an additional 52,451 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1,722.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 612,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,718,000 after acquiring an additional 579,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 58,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,854 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.83. The company had a trading volume of 119,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,601. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.79 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

