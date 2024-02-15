Vyant Bio (OTCMKTS:VYNT) Trading 7.8% Higher

Vyant Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYNT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. 19,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 161,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Vyant Bio Trading Up 7.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vyant Bio stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vyant Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYNT – Free Report) by 3,001.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Vyant Bio worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

