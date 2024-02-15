Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

Waste Connections has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $164.08 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $164.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.49.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.69.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

