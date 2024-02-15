WAXE Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $328.55 Million (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for $58.50 or 0.00112192 BTC on major exchanges. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $3,018.65 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAXE

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

